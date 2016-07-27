SakkieFtw, it’s time for dubstep

Dubstep music is one of the most representative phenomenon of our century. Thousands of young people literally go crazy for dancing and get wasted at Skrillex, Zomboy and other djs events. But it is not easy to create this kind of atmosphere with your hands: you need a big music culture and a great sense of rhytm. These are probably the best features of the Vancouver-based dj SakkieFtw, “an old dog trying new tricks”, as he writes on his bio. His first Ep Experiment 1.2.3 is a very powerful release which is able to compete with biggest and most famous producers.

The first track titled Spiral is recorded with the voice of Kaeli McArter and it could be an incredible summer hit. All the other tracks are really well related and the result is an interesting product ready to be played in some beach party on the West Coast. Experiment 1.2.3 and Frogstep are two very explosive songs that need to be spread out trough the EDM fans, while FGWTF and In Chains are more introspective, great for late night hours.