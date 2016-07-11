Joys and Horrors of Rawzilk

Crime, violence, devastion, fire, suicide. These are the main themes that represent the art of Rawzilk, Dallas-based musician born in El Salvador. Sal Rodriguez, as he is officially called, began his music career many years ago: after a childhood spent listening to Christian songs with his religious family, he turned to important bands from the 80’s during his adolescence – particularly Joy Division and The Cure, with a focus on electronic music. When his father gave him his first computer (to start a career as a graphic designer) he decided to try composing music. The result is his last, explicative, album Joys and Horrors of Broken Souls, an introspective opera surrounded by a dark and disturbing atmosphere. It’s not an easy-listening record, as Rawzilk creates patterns that are very hard to understand; songs like Nails (feat. Filth and Joy), Feral and Dolls are interesting, powerful tracks, but sometimes it seems they exist to only to fill gaps in the album. Is he making music for dance floors? For angry people? Or just for himself? These are questions he has yet to resolve.

