Blank Canvas, punk-rock is not dead!

Throughout the years California has given to the world a big contribution in terms of music. Bad Religion, Black Flag, Cramps, Dead Kennedys, Blink 182, Green Day: these are just few names of some of the biggest punk-rock bands made in California. For this reason it’s easy to understand why Max Histrionic from Costa Mesa immediately felt in love with this specific genre of music. Blank Canvas, the new Ep from his project Chameleon Technology, is a concentrate of aggressive punk-rock, metal and industrial. Max is an extraordinary one-man-band: he plays guitar, bass, drums and sing at the same time. These five tracks perfectly summarize his idea of music: play faster as you can, without take a breath. This guy is really trying to replicate the sound we really liked during the 90ies, especially when he reveals the melodic side of his voice (like in Lifestyle Science and Self Repair). Punk is not dead, at least in California.